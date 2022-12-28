“Na because of this babe I dey always buy fuel” – Man falls in love with attendant at filling station (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian man has shared a video of a beautiful female fuel attendant whom he claims to have fallen in love with.

He revealed that he usually goes to the fuel station to buy fuel because of this fuel attendant. He added that he is in love with the girl.

The video has stirred so many reactions;

“I wish I can get my man pregnant” – Nkechi Blessing…

Nigerian student shares how drugs helped her transform from…

@Olamie said “She’s actually cute.”

@Chiboydehussla001 said: “With ya toronto bike😂😂.”

@lavishking470 wrote: “Lesson of the day,hire beautiful girls as your pump attendant at your filling station 🚉⛽.”

@Kel pie said: “See Wetin love dey do.”

@Ayobami Olanrewaju added: “I don see update. Make I carry my Benz go do findings😂😂.”

@dj_ddp wrote: “Where the station sir ?”

@PrettyFola❤️🌹☔🏳️‍🌈 added: “Abii make I go Dey sell fuel too.”

@SenzzY Efe🖤🥷 said: “E reach to dey buy fear every single minutes 😂.”

@Shoyinka said: “Nah my sister be this nah 😳😏🥺😂.”

@Prince said: “😳 ashawo spirit everywhere.”

@User added: “You never buy motor you dey eye woman. Just Dey play 😅.”

@user8789254532041 wrote: “Bro it’s ok to fuel your tank now is the right time to fuel” her tank too.”

@Kollypee said: “Nah 100# fuel you buy?😅😂.”

@woodberry39 wrote: “Sharp 😂😂 collect number na😂.”

@Dubem said: “She manager definitely hired her on purpose😂😂.”

See video; https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFvubTUd/

