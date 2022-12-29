“Na because of this babe I dey always buy fuel” – Nigerian man falls for pump attendant (Video)

A young Nigerian man has spark reaction as he reveals the major reason he goes to a particular filling station to purchase fuel.

He posted a video of the attractive pump attendant there and claimed that she is the only reason he consistently buys petrol from her.

He added that even when he doesn’t need fuel in his motorbike, he still ends up buying it just to see her again.

In his words:

“Na cuz of this babe I dey always go buy fuel 😂😂😂😂. Even if I get, I go still buy.”

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Reacting to the video, @Hush wrote: “Enter her sharply she jus came to hustle she jus get admission nii😂.”

@Promise noted: “E geh one girl wey be say me self day always go there shop to buy drinks 😂.”

@lavishking470 wrote: “lesson of the day,hire beautiful girls as your pump attendant at your filling station 🚉⛽.”

@Tik Toker hotpablo said: “Just dey play, u only come buy #150 fuel ⛽️abi?”

@ECSTATIC_ADA💚💚 reacted: “like play like play u will start working there 😅😅.”

@jagoboy11 wrote: “Give her two months salary and ask her out 😂.”

@John Mark said: “Normally 😂💔

nah so me too dey du 😄

always patronizing them despite their price high😆.”