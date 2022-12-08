“Na house be this?” – Hotel guest shares video of the room he was given for N2k

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian lady identified as Obiz has shared a video of the hotel room she and her friends paid N2k for.

Sharing the video, she expressed her disbelief at the appearance of the room.

The room had tattered couches and the bed pillow covers looked rough. An old TV rested on the table with a tissue paper roll in front of it.

Netizens found the video funny and some encouraged her to accept it since it was what her money could afford.

@johnbosko57 said, “Them even get light 💡 self u no thank God, 2k 😅😅😅😅.”

@joyceacd said, “omo This one na bed bug una go Carry biko no try am😂😂😂😂😂 is de Igbo for me.”

@sad..boy..lolli said, “Bed 🛌 bug 🐛 go day that place u guys should be careful ooh😏.”

@donepee6 said, “2k and you still talking, unah get luck nah student bed they for give unah.”

@jamie_jeggs said, “you are recording 2k room you used your hand to rent. what where you expecting?”

@emmiral7 said, “Na to stand sleep 😂😂😂.”

Watch video below;

@obiz2020

♬ original sound – Melissa

