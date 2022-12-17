“Na so dem dey do” – Reactions as banker abandons customer to buy fabrics inside bank

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

An unidentified FCMB staff has been dragged by netizens after a Twitter user accused her of neglecting her duties.

According to the Twitter user, she had gone to the bank to sort out her ATM card issue and on getting there, she had to wait in line as there were other people before her.

She claimed to have been delayed unnecessarily with two other people for almost 30minutes because the bank staff on seat was buying fabrics from a seller.

“Delay isn’t denial” – Lady says as she graduates with first…

The 10 Best Banks in Nigeria right now – See which is…

The Twitter user took pictures of the bank staff buying the fabrics and posted it on Twitter while tagging the bank.

The tweet read,

“Sorry but, is this appropriate? Went to the bank to fix my card and the woman made two other people and myself wait at most 30minutes while she purchased fabrics. @MyFCMB”.

Reacting to this, OGmiles said, “This is not their first time, they feel like they can do anything they want since they are in power”.

Florence said, “Na so dem dey do, small power, dem go dey misbehave”.

See post below:

