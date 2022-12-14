Naysayers react as Singer, Portable gets verified on Instagram

Controversial street hop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable Omolalomi has finally gotten the blue tick on Instagram.

Recall that a few months ago, Portable called out his coworkers who had fewer followers but had been confirmed and accused them of acquiring fraudulent verification. Portable appeared concerned about his failure to get verified despite having over 1 million followers.

Joined the list of verified Instagram users at last. A glance at his IG page shows the blue tick beside the singer’s user name.

It is safe to say that it took him about a year to get verified on the platform. He currently has 1.4 million followers.

In reaction to this, many are convinced that Portable will definitely cause a buzz online over this achievement of his.

Check out some comments below:

renard.xsg wrote: “Portable no go gree us rest again be that”

_oladayoo wrote: “We no go hear word for like a month now ”

__itty_bitty_____ wrote: “Portable blow last year December ….dem verify him account dis year and we still Dey December ”

will.ams1340 wrote: “Is a big boy na ,na for him to use am sing ooo.” tiaramillz: “Na now person no go hear word again.”

kidar_rose wrote: “We no go hear word again”