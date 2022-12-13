Netizens reacts to hilarious video as lady engages in “Asake trouser tear” challenge

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Netizens have reacted to a viral video of a white lady imitating the “Asake trouser rip challenge”.

You may remember that Asake was trying to execute the “Gbese” dance at his O2 Brixton event when his pants suddenly broke way, revealing his white underwear.

The crowd erupted in ecstasy and frenzy. Asake, aware of what had just happened, performed a backward moonwalk off the stage as his fans laughed uncontrollably.

Since she was spotted acting the same way on social media, a woman has revisited the incident and made a challenge out of it.

Reacting to this, Netizens Stormed the comment section to drop hilarious comments as some noted how accurate her video was to the actual event while others tease her for trying so hard to imitate Asake.

See some reactions below;

