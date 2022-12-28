“Never embarrass the efforts of your parents in your victory speech” – Actress Obot Etuk

Actress and pastor, Obot Etuk has sent a warning to youth to mind the way they talk to their parents in their victory.

The actress observed how many people enjoy disparaging their parents’ efforts by claiming they are orphans.

Obot Etuk warned them to stop embarrassing their parents. She stated that whatever they had, was what their parents could afford and they gave it with love.

Obot Etuk advised them to praise their parents and make them feel better.

“In your victory speech ladies and gentlemen. Never embarrass the effort of your parents by saying you came from nothing. Whatever you had them was what they could afford. And they gave it to you with love. Make them feel better by praising them. Remember, we real what we sow”.

