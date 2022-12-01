Nigerian comedian, Sydney Talker shows off mom as she clocks 50

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Sydney Talker, one of Nigeria’s funniest comedians has flaunted his mother today, December 1st 2022.

Sydney Egere, known as Sydney Talker, shared beautiful pictures of his mother and netizens found her agelessly beautiful because according to them, she doesn’t look her age.

In his words:

“My Queen is 50🍾🎉🎊. Happy birthday mama @mfashion designs. I love you so much. God bless your new year.❤️. Y’all please go wish my mom Happy birthday. Thanks🙏.”

Makaandakiil said, “Na your mama set like this?? Guy I be wan toast am sharply o… Congratulations on your new age mama🎉.”

Sandra said, “Happy birthday mummy Sydney. Age gracefully.”

Iamremote said, “happy birthday to her😍.”

Nini said, “50 where???? 😍😍😍😍😍😍 So beautiful. Many more fruitful years to your mama.”

Cynthia said, “Happy birthday Pretty😍😍😍😍. You are spoiling & taking good care of her. God bless you.”

Marytom said, “Do you mean 50 or 15 cos I can’t understand. She is so beautiful.”

See post below:

