Nigerian lady who travelled to Dubai 15 years ago cries out as she returns with nothing (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady who travelled to Dubai 15 years ago cried out as she returned to Nigeria with nothing but good health.

She was seen rolling a big black box in the video. She also stated that she hopes to get a good husband as she returns to Nigeria.

This video sparked lots of comments from netizens,

@amejumatimeyin said: “My sister No husband in Nigeria ,try to go back to Dubai😂😂 abi u wan do 2to 1.”

@Biggiperry🇬🇧 wrote: “Na you know where you de come but nor enter Benin make u no mad.”

@sugarcatherine said: “Why did I find this very funny😂.”

@user8411585619556 said: “15 yrs, did she buy your life for you? sorry, dear.”

@mMama P said: “😂😂😂dey play.”

@gabriel chukwuebuka added: “Go stay another 5 years so that it will complete 20 years,😂😂😂 just dey play.”

@Rev.Jay☦️ wrote:😂😂😂😂😂I love your belief and energy.”

@Soyoye Kolawole:How did you serve madam 😂.”

@talzjaz4:Good husband keh 😂.”

@NATASHA BILLONS:No be only 15 yrs😂😂😂.”

See video, https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMF74eEAc/

