Nigerian man kicks against men controlling their wives

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

After a man posted a tweet on the social media platform challenging the notion that a woman must comply with all her husband orders her to do, Twitter users expressed contrasting views.

According to @ajeromorgan, if his wife follows his instructions to the letter, she is not his wife but rather his child. He continued by saying that a control freak could not build a warm, loving home.

He wrote:

“‘IF MY WIFE does everything I tell her to do, then she’s my child and not my wife. That would be “parenting,” not “partnering.” Marriage is a union of two adults with different ideas and opinions. Knowing this has helped my attitude. A control freak cannot build a great marriage”

While some of his supporters agreed with him, others pointed out that his philosophy had no foundation because the male should still be the one to give orders because he is still the head of the household. Read the some viewpoints below…

