Nigerian man rocks maternity gown to cheer his pregnant wife during labour (Video)

By Shalom

A lady identified as Vicky with the Tiktok handle @brownsugarvie as shared a video of her husband cheering her up during her stay at the hospital for prenatal care.

According to Vicky, she was having premature contraction without dilation and was admitted in the hospital.

After the pain subsided, her husband decided to do a bit of drama by wearing her maternity dress and acting like the nurse in charge.

In her words,

“Throwback to when I was admitted for premature contraction without dilation and my husband acted drama to cheer me up after all the pains reduced”.

See netizens reactions;

@iamsimplymj0: “If my husband isn’t this supportive I don’t want him.”

@lizvibez said, “E don reach oga turn now, u no one open ur [email protected]😂.”

@realipresh1: “Madam Abeg open ur nyash 😂🤲🏻.”

@barbieswear: “Is the walking for me?”

@khrisbella20: “congratulations once again vicky… ☺️”

@favouredmond0: “He’s so funny😂😂.”

Watch video below:

@brownsugar.vie

Can’t believe this was 8 months ago #fypシ #fyp #viral #viralvideo #viraltiktok

♬ original sound – Officialvie

