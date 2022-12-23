TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from…

Stop hating me for the one thing I did wrong” – Yul Edochie…

Basketmouth announces end of marriage with wife

Nigerian student shares how drugs helped her transform from woman to man with beards (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nino Ayanda, a Nigerian transgender man, has revealed how the use of testosterone drugs enabled her to transition from female to male.

The student posted a video showing the various stages of transformation from a little girl to a man.

READ ALSO

VIDEO: “Why won’t I worship” — Man grateful as he escapes…

A man is meant to be with multiple women – Portable…

Ayanda was seen as an innocent little girl in the first slide, but she was still a lady throughout her adolescence.

However, she started to experience changes when she began to take testosterone drugs. With each passing slide, she transformed gradually till it got to the present day where she now has beard.

The transman expressed amazement with how far technology and science have come for her to be a man due to intake of drug.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Netizens mock Judy Austin as Yul Edochie deletes her photos from his Instagram…

Stop hating me for the one thing I did wrong” – Yul Edochie tenders deep apology…

Basketmouth announces end of marriage with wife

“Old man behaving like a little girl” — Doris Ogala blasts Yul Edochie, gets…

I allowed my man to be bathing me not knowing I was being used for rituals –…

Top 10 Celebrities whose divorce shocked Nigerians In 2022

Nkechi Blessing and lover filmed kissing publicly at Iyabo Ojo’s party (Video)

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Mother reacts as hairdresser makes her little daughter’s hair for free…

BBNaija’s Sheggz Reacts To Critics Mocking Him For Repeating Outfits

Nigerian student shares how drugs helped her transform from woman to man with…

VIDEO: Portable settles rift with Small Doctor hours after calling him out for…

“I count you twice whenever I count my blessings” – Peggy Ovire tells Frederick…

I can marry up to 10 husbands – Blessing Okoro reacts to Basketmouth and…

Excited bride leaks her chat as she weds man 7 months after meeting him on…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More