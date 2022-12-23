Nigerian student shares how drugs helped her transform from woman to man with beards (Video)

Nino Ayanda, a Nigerian transgender man, has revealed how the use of testosterone drugs enabled her to transition from female to male.

The student posted a video showing the various stages of transformation from a little girl to a man.

Ayanda was seen as an innocent little girl in the first slide, but she was still a lady throughout her adolescence.

However, she started to experience changes when she began to take testosterone drugs. With each passing slide, she transformed gradually till it got to the present day where she now has beard.

The transman expressed amazement with how far technology and science have come for her to be a man due to intake of drug.

Watch the video below: