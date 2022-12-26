Nigerian woman gets emotional as random lady offers her free money as Christmas gift (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A heartwarming video shows a Nigerian woman who got emotional as she received free money from a random lady as a christmas gift.

The woman was so happy so she smiled and hugged the lady in appreciation for the kind gesture, after which, the lady walked away.

Out of joy, she ran to inform her neighbors about how she received free money from a stranger.

The sweet video attracted lots of comments from netizens;

@sergeh0 said: “You see, you make her happy that the same way life will make you happy.”

@user9547703712945 said: “She couldn’t hold the joy! she stood up to let her order neighbors know about it.”

@Chidimma wrote: “Who cut onions here🥺.”

@Edia Vico said: “The good lord will continue to bless u🥰🥰🥰.”

@lovejoel added: “God bless you, baby girl.”

@shakirah said: “It feels good seeing you helping those who need help.”

@lateefyusuf610 wrote: “See happiness, she really appreciates 🥰🥰🥰🥰.”

@leskyzo said: “Aww thanks, dear for ur generosity, God shall reward u handsomely 🙏🙏.”

@Temmicglobal wrote: “She can hide the joy, heaven will bring a smile to ur face for making her happy.”

