Nigerian woman gets emotional as random lady offers her free money as Christmas gift (Video)

A heartwarming video shows a Nigerian woman who got emotional as she received free money from a random lady as a christmas gift.

The woman was so happy so she smiled and hugged the lady in appreciation for the kind gesture, after which, the lady walked away.

Out of joy, she ran to inform her neighbors about how she received free money from a stranger.

