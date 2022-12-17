Nigerian woman shares shocking transformation photos after getting pregnant

A lady with the Tiktok handle, @Heyosato has shocked netizens after sharing her transformation clips before and after Pregnancy.

Heyosato shared a beautiful picture of herself before she got pregnant and her new look after she got pregnant.

This got tongues wagging on social media as many were shocked that her nose became so inflated while others in waiting prayed that their case would be different from hers.

Timi Dakolo said, “Man proposes, God what?!!!😂😂.”

Liana said, “It’s not easy bringing another human to this world…mothers are heroes without capes.”

Bahrry said, “I get big nose already o but it’s pointed sha.”

Bigpablo said “But my wife no actually change at all😂 she just dey fresh sef❤️😅.”

Sharon said, “God abeg nor let me resemble principalities and powers during my pregnancy o😢 spare my nose God.”

Omoakin said, “I SWEAR I SCREAMED JESUS!😳, Pregnancy and NOSE 👃 na 5 & 6! Salute to all the Good mothers, God bless una PLENTY!”.

Watch video below: