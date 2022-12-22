Nkechi Blessing and lover filmed kissing publicly at Iyabo Ojo’s party (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nkechi Blessing has been filmed passionately kissing her young lover at Iyabo Ojo’s party.

It will be recalled that the talented and versatile actress recently revealed that “too many kings” have approached her for her hand in marriage.

She was seen stealing all the attention with her 27-year-old lover at Iyabo Ojo’s 45th birthday party as they passionately kiss.

People in the background could be heard hailing the lovers and gushing over their love for each other.

Watch the video below:

In other news, A lady has damaged her man’s car because she believed he is cheating on her and the reason for her suspicion was his delay in replying to her messages.

She traced her man’s vehicle to where it was in the parking lot of a shopping mall and she destroyed the engine and other component parts.

