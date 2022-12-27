No man is taking me serious – Ex-wife to pastor cries out as she shows off her endowments

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A beautiful divorcee simply known as Kelly has cried out on social media about the challenges of getting another man to love her.

The lady had earlier revealed that her ex-husband is a pastor who divorced her and claimed that God told him to do so.

In a fresh video, she opened up that she has been going through a lot of things in terms of adjusting to society and being accepted.

According to the lady, ever since her marriage ended, no guy has been taking her seriously relationship-wise and it’s bothering her.

She showed off her bodily assets to prove that she is an attractive woman but that doesn’t seem to help her case.

Kelly further said people shame her and call her all sorts of names because of the fact that she was married to a pastor but she’s now single. She also lamented about experiencing depression and presently feeling insecure.

https://www.tiktok.com/music/Lift-Me-Up-From-Black-Panther-Wakanda-Forever-Music-From-and-Inspired-By-7159436425014806530

 

