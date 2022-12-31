Odunlade Adekola receives huge money cake, frames and more on his 46th birthday (Video)

Odunlade Adekola, the birthday boy, proudly displayed the massive money cake, cakes, and other gifts he received on his birthday.

He earlier expressed gratitude to God as he celebrates his 46th birthday today, December 31st. He mentioned how God has been there for him since the beginning.

He wrote, “It has been God from Day one Thank you God. Your boy is +1 My birthday gift is on the link in my bio”.

In a new post, the actor who is basking in the euphoria of his birthday shared video of the birthday gifts he received. Odunlade Adekola was surprised with huge money cake, cakes, wines, frames and more.

Taking to his Instagram page, Odunlade Adekola expressed gratitude for the numerous gifts.

“Thank you so much my sister @damselbrand2006 for this wonderful surprise through @karamosurprises”.

Watch the video below: