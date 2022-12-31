TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Moment curvy lady stopped Ruger from grabbing her while dancing…

“Losing you has felt like a grief” – Alex Ekubo’s ex…

Lady shows new Naira note which faded after unknowingly being…

Odunlade Adekola receives huge money cake, frames and more on his 46th birthday (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Odunlade Adekola, the birthday boy, proudly displayed the massive money cake, cakes, and other gifts he received on his birthday.

He earlier expressed gratitude to God as he celebrates his 46th birthday today, December 31st. He mentioned how God has been there for him since the beginning.

He wrote, “It has been God from Day one Thank you God. Your boy is +1 My birthday gift is on the link in my bio”.

READ ALSO

“Most beautiful woman in the world; apple of her…

“My king and rare gem” – Rosy Meurer…

In a new post, the actor who is basking in the euphoria of his birthday shared video of the birthday gifts he received. Odunlade Adekola was surprised with huge money cake, cakes, wines, frames and more.

Taking to his Instagram page, Odunlade Adekola expressed gratitude for the numerous gifts.

“Thank you so much my sister @damselbrand2006 for this wonderful surprise through @karamosurprises”.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Moment curvy lady stopped Ruger from grabbing her while dancing with him on…

“Losing you has felt like a grief” – Alex Ekubo’s ex fiance, Fancy…

Lady shows new Naira note which faded after unknowingly being washed in clothes

Man shares video of lady in his hotel room lying to her boyfriend via phone

Lady narrates how she stole the show during friends’ hangout despite not wearing…

“Most beautiful woman in the world; apple of her husband’s…

“Try to rest and stop doing everything to pepper your husband’s first wife” –…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Odunlade Adekola receives huge money cake, frames and more on his 46th birthday…

Pastor commissions hotel built by native doctor in Anambra

Nigerian man flees from young lady during talking stage after finding out…

“2022 was a rollercoaster year” – Actress Chacha Eke reflects on the…

Ghana police recover Meek Mill’s stolen phone, arrest suspect

Burna Boy saves his assistant from having accident on stage during concert…

“Try to rest and stop doing everything to pepper your husband’s first wife” –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More