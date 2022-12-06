TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Family members in tears as they send off daughter to work as…

Man dumps wife on their way back from church after wedding…

Video of BBNaija’s Daniella and her albino twin brother…

Okada man rejects lady seeking to sleep with him, tears her note in viral video

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian lady has admitted that not all men are scum following her failed intercourse prank on an okada man.

In a TikTok video, a lady spotted an okada man and approached him, handing him a note.

“Can we have s*ex? Follow me,” the note read. To the lady’s surprise, the okada man simply read it, tore the paper, and continued his business.

READ ALSO

“Husband full Facebook; try dey reply your DMs” – Lady…

Lady rants as she shares hairstyle she wanted versus what…

She had waited for his reaction from a safe distance and was disappointed.

Watch Video Below:

 

Some social media reactions;

bedi said: ”The brotherhood is proud of u. we are not cheap like that.”

James D’lowkey said: “The guy doesn’t know how to read, He nor know wetin you write…”

Babahaja Tsaragi said: “The guy understand what was written on the paper. he nodded his head negatively.”

Cruz said: “He understood it perfectly but that food was more important. Men are on break looking for money .”

starph said: ‘They think we follow anything in skirt…you made our gender proud.”

Spence040 said: “In Nigeria now, you are either going through a lot, coming from a lot, or about to enter a lot. A lot is going on with a lot of us.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Family members in tears as they send off daughter to work as house help (Video)

Man dumps wife on their way back from church after wedding (Video)

Video of BBNaija’s Daniella and her albino twin brother stirs reactions

Drama as married woman catches husband with his side chick (Video)

Why I twerked for Ooni of Ife — Nkechi Blessing clears the air

Lady recounts how students mistook class presentation for bandit attack (Video)

“This is my reality; I’m now a black single mother singing and dancing in…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Okada man rejects lady seeking to sleep with him, tears her note in viral video

Man arrested for cutting receptionist’s n*pple after posing as a job…

Why my husband tried to kill me at midnight – Woman narrates touching…

“The moment I dread the most is here” – Yvonne Jegede opens up…

“I left her at 4 months” – Mother reunites with daughter 4…

“My sister-in-law threatened to send me away if I deliver a girl”…

“Widow at 21” – Nigerian girl who married at 20 laments as…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More