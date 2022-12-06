Okada man rejects lady seeking to sleep with him, tears her note in viral video

A Nigerian lady has admitted that not all men are scum following her failed intercourse prank on an okada man.

In a TikTok video, a lady spotted an okada man and approached him, handing him a note.

“Can we have s*ex? Follow me,” the note read. To the lady’s surprise, the okada man simply read it, tore the paper, and continued his business.

She had waited for his reaction from a safe distance and was disappointed.

Some social media reactions;

bedi said: ”The brotherhood is proud of u. we are not cheap like that.”

James D’lowkey said: “The guy doesn’t know how to read, He nor know wetin you write…”

Babahaja Tsaragi said: “The guy understand what was written on the paper. he nodded his head negatively.”

Cruz said: “He understood it perfectly but that food was more important. Men are on break looking for money .”

starph said: ‘They think we follow anything in skirt…you made our gender proud.”

Spence040 said: “In Nigeria now, you are either going through a lot, coming from a lot, or about to enter a lot. A lot is going on with a lot of us.”