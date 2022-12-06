Okada man rejects lady seeking to sleep with him, tears her note in viral video

A Nigerian lady has admitted that not all men are scum following her failed intercourse prank on an okada man.
In a TikTok video, a lady spotted an okada man and approached him, handing him a note.
“Can we have s*ex? Follow me,” the note read. To the lady’s surprise, the okada man simply read it, tore the paper, and continued his business.
She had waited for his reaction from a safe distance and was disappointed.
Watch Video Below:
Some social media reactions;
bedi said: ”The brotherhood is proud of u. we are not cheap like that.”
James D’lowkey said: “The guy doesn’t know how to read, He nor know wetin you write…”
Babahaja Tsaragi said: “The guy understand what was written on the paper. he nodded his head negatively.”
Cruz said: “He understood it perfectly but that food was more important. Men are on break looking for money .”
starph said: ‘They think we follow anything in skirt…you made our gender proud.”
Spence040 said: “In Nigeria now, you are either going through a lot, coming from a lot, or about to enter a lot. A lot is going on with a lot of us.”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES