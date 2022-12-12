One year later, viral ex-hawker expresses gratitude to Nigerians for transforming his life

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Jeremiah Iziogo, a Nigerian man who went viral early this year for showing kindness to prisoners in a van while hawking on the streets has remembered those who transformed his life.

The former hawker had become a viral sensation when a video surfaced online showing him giving out cash to inmates being transported in Correctional Service vehicle.

Billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana took interest in him and offered Jeremiah a scholarship to continue his studies as well as automatic employment after graduation.

Months after enrolling in school, the young man has taken to social media to mark one year anniversary of the day he dropped out of school to fend for himself by hawking.

He said that on December 12 last year he moved to Lagos when all hope was lost but his life was transformed courtesy of that video which captured his kind act.

Recalling how life was for him when he first reached Lagos, Jeremiah said thought he would have gotten a shop or a menial job by now, but God had different plans for him and he ended up back in school.

He thanked Obi Cubana, Daddy Freeze, and every other Nigerian that made it possible for him to leave the streets.

Jeremiah wrote; ”I left school for Lagos this day last year when all hope was lost 😞 and God intervened and #gracefoundme🙏. Praise God. When I dropped out of school i thought by now I will either have gotten a shop of my own or get a menial job but God had it otherwise and I was sent back to school by well meaning Nigerians and that was Grace 🙏.

Thank you so much #nigerians @rockyemmyphotography @obi_cubana @iam_hymans @daddyfreeze @barnabasfilms #socialmedia and #blogger . I’m grateful for the amazing growth💯❤️”

See his post:

Social media users celebrated him and wished him well.

junix__brown; God can bless you at anytime ❤️

neyomidas1; Your blessings shall be permanent in JESUS NAME

emelunwa_oba; Grace is sufficient❤️

bbellssexy; When your time comes,no man can stop you. Congratulations. Stay winning😍

ajoke_natural; the lord is good

zenabless; I love ur gratitude heart. God bless you

marie_enjay; Congratulations son of grace🙌

bigd9169; You are born lucky and I pray mine locate me soon.

