Osas Ighodaro and Wizkid spark dating rumors as they go clubbing together(video)

Actress, Osas Ighodaro and Grammy award-winning singer, Wizkid have spark dating rumors as they go clubbing together.

The actress days ago sparked reactions after Wizkid was spotted keeping her company.

The delectable actress met with the Grammy singer and was surprised at his comic personality.

In a clip going viral, Osas could be seen laughing as the father of four entertains her with his joke.

Osas revealed that Wizkid got jokes on her. “Wow!! Indeed!! Ayo got jokes on me, lol!!”.

Now sharing a new video of them in a club, Osas Ighodaro wrote “My guys, WIzkid and Wande Coal”

This is coming weeks after, the singer left a flirty comment on Osas Ighodaro’s photo.

The single mother of one had shared a photo of her derriere while rocking a bikini.

She captioned the photo with, “27/8/2022”.

Surprisingly, Wizkid took to her comment section to drop a comment.

The singer stated her photo was worthy of an album cover.

“Album cover”.

Could there be a possible relationship cooking? I guess only time will tell.