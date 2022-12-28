“Our house help dey steal soap” – Angry madam calls out worker over theft (Video)

A Nigerian lady has shared a video of numerous items that her house help stole from her. The items unveiled were different brands of bar soaps.

Sharing the video, the furious madam said other house helps steal money but her own chose to steal soap.

She added that she is suspecting the girl wants to open a shop with the large quantity of bar soaps she stole.

This post has stirred so many reactions;

@Opaluwa Faith Eleojo said: “She wan give those people were dey tell Her make she Cut Soap for them. Cut soap for me, cut so for me, huxgurl don go dey steal soap to cut 4 dem.”

@Immaculate David wrote: “She go resell 😂.”

@pwetynikky5🦋🦋 said: “Waiting be this one again 🤲😂.”

@ayobamibakare293 said: “Thank God say no be money😂just open shop for her 😂make she begin dey sell wholesale.”

@ire momma❤️ wrote: “Na wetyn dey suffer am she carry.”

@EMMANUEL added: “She’s a good girl. help her open the shop🥰🥰🥰.”

@anny4013 wrote: “Maybe she wan carry go village go share 😂.”

@𝓠𝓾𝓮𝓮𝓷_𝓴𝓪𝔂𝔂❤️🫶👑 said: “House girl wey go havard😂😂.”

@Dark Chocolate🍫 💫 wrote: “Na business if she sell am 😂.”

@T I N U🦋 said: “She’s a klepto🥺😂.”

@didiJim17 wrote: “Na cause u dey count ur money well well😂😂😂.”

@Ifeoluwani said: “My mind tell me she steal some items too check her room well 👌. All those house help are same thing I don tire.”

@Rachealino said: “😂 She wan use am do ritual I no fit laugh.”

See video; https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFvHFD6X/