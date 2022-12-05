Paris fans go wild as Burna Boy’s mum addresses them in fluent french (Video)

A viral video shows Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu, speaking to her son’s Paris followers in excellent French.

The multi-award-winning singer was apparently in Paris, France for their performance when his mother made the decision to speak to the crowd in their common tongue.

The excited crowd applauded her when she spoke her first word in French.

They all gasped and yelled in awe as she continued to speak to them in their language, which she appeared to be fluent in.

Her son immediately took over the stage after she was done dazzling them with her linguistic prowess.

Social media users have praised Burna Boy’s mother, who also serves as his manager, as a fantastic individual.

Watch the video below: