Pastor commissions hotel built by native doctor in Anambra

Anambra famous native doctor, Akwa Okuko Tiwalu Aki, has stirred reactions after inviting a pastor to commission his multi-million naira hotel.

The native doctor in Oba, Anambra State, who is renowned as the wealthiest of his kind, invested millions of naira in a brand-new hotel.

The new hotel for Akwa Okuko Tiwalu Aki was blessed by a priest during the commissioning ceremony on Friday, December 30.

A Twitter user identified as @StFreakingKezy broke the news via a tweet and has since sparked reactions about the presence of the pastor.

“Today, Rev. Father commissions a Hotel built by a Native Doctor in Oba, Anambra State. Issokay,” he wrote.

A social media user wrote in reaction, “Hehehe normal e go happen for Igbo land. Sorry o! Not ethnic baiting but just stating it as it is. Ego is all and all for there. Get it anyhow!”

Another user added, “I can see darkness and light dancing together in a hot Romance. Wonders they say shall never end!”

See more reactions below …

@pabloviccy wrote: “Many people have taken Pastoral work as a means to feed their pockets and stomach. What business does a Rev. have commissioning such project?”

@LtAkinwunmi added: “Ok u expect him to call a traditional priest to boost customers confidence.”

See more comments below;