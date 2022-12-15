Paul Okoye goes extra miles to reveal the faces of trolls who tag his 22-year-old lover ‘ugly’

I guess trolls are not as faceless as we thought as Singer, Paul Okoye has gone the extra miles to expose the faces of trolls who called his 22-year-old lover ugly.

The father of three, who became the talk of the town when he revealed his new partner as they celebrated a year of dating, posted on his Instagram page that he wanted to praise trolls who call people ugly.

Ivy Ifeoma, his 22-year-old partner, was however deemed unattractive by these bullies. He released images of them as retaliation and added that he wanted to admire them.

Sharing their photos he wrote:

Wanna take a moment and appreciate trolls who call people ugly.

See post below;

THEINFONG recalls that the singer and his new lover celebrated their one year anniversary on 11th December, 2022 and it obviously didn’t sit well with naysayers who dragged him for moving on so quickly one year after his divorce.