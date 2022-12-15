Paul Okoye rolls out photos of trolls who called his lover ugly

Popular music star, Paul Okoye also known as Rude Boy has shared photos of women who called his 22-year-old lover ugly.

It would be recalled that the veteran singer had unveiled his young lover, Ivy Ifeoma following the dissolution of his marriage, which stirred an uproar online.

The socialite had decided to take a decisive action on some of his trolls who had ridiculed his lover.

He took to his Instagram page to share several photos of the internet trolls who pronounced his girlfriend ugly.

See photos he shared on his Instagram page below:

Several reactions have trailed his post:

inimitimi wrote: “Mind your business you say no now see yourself.”

scoobynero wrote: “He is a Rude Rudy for a reason”