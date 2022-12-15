TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Paul Okoye under fire as he leaks new video of 22-year-old lover,…

“This soldier too fine” – Corps member gushes over…

Sammie Okposo’s wife, Ozioma breaks down in tears at his Night of…

Paul Okoye rolls out photos of trolls who called his lover ugly

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular music star, Paul Okoye also known as Rude Boy has shared photos of women who called his 22-year-old lover ugly.

It would be recalled that the veteran singer had unveiled his young lover, Ivy Ifeoma following the dissolution of his marriage, which stirred an uproar online.

The socialite had decided to take a decisive action on some of his trolls who had ridiculed his lover.

READ ALSO

Paul Okoye goes extra miles to reveal the faces of trolls…

“So he was cheating on his wife, who suffered with him”…

He took to his Instagram page to share several photos of the internet trolls who pronounced his girlfriend ugly.

See photos he shared on his Instagram page below:

Several reactions have trailed his post:

inimitimi wrote: “Mind your business you say no now see yourself.”

scoobynero wrote: “He is a Rude Rudy for a reason”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Paul Okoye under fire as he leaks new video of 22-year-old lover, Ivy (Video)

“This soldier too fine” – Corps member gushes over commandant in…

Sammie Okposo’s wife, Ozioma breaks down in tears at his Night of Tribute…

“I am still unmarried because of my child” – 35-year-old single mum cries out…

“My husband has been sleeping with my 14-year-old sister” –…

“There’s no more time to hide you again” – Nigerian man…

Why I ended my five years relationship – Man shares shocking WhatsApp…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Paul Okoye rolls out photos of trolls who called his lover ugly

Paul Okoye goes extra miles to reveal the faces of trolls who tag his…

“You can’t tell me to move on” – Tonto Dikeh replies…

DJ Twitch dead at 40 by suicide

Naysayers react as Singer, Portable gets verified on Instagram

“I enjoyed it so much” – Man narrates encounter with a disabled girl…

British-Nigerian actor, David Oyelowo, teams up with BBC for a limited series…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More