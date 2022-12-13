Paul Okoye under fire as he leaks new video of 22-year-old lover, Ivy (Video)

Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy of Psquare has been under fire after he posted a video of his new lover whom he fondly called ‘my ivy’ on Instagram.

Paul’s ex wife, Anita Okoye had petitioned an Abuja court to dissolve their marriage citing irreconcilable differences as the basis of the marriage crash.

However, Rudeboy has stirred the waters again after posting another lover on the Insta app. Moments ago, he shared a video of the 22-year-old and captioned it, “My Ivy”.

Reacting to this, Titobiade said, “this life no balance. I’m just happy that Anita is doing just fine … That’s why I always tell women not to kill their dreams whether you married or not make sure you make your own money and don’t depend on anybody.. I’m just hoping and waiting for the day Anita will also post her boyfriend too.. let nobody blame o.. let nobody call her name o. what a man can do a woman can also do 10 times over….i come in peace.”

Realoroma said, “life must go on my brother. She’s blessed and I’m happy you’re happy. And i pray ani is also happy wherever she is now. God bless you all.”

Zimra said, “He done post her. Oya make una do una worst😂😂😂😂.”

Giftya said “All of you insulting him. Pls ma/sir, don’t forget that it was his wife that divorced him.. shey make e no find peace and move on.. Really?”

Femme said, “Reason with me in the mud, after been with him wen he no get, na the result be this😂😂😂.”

Watch video below: