Paul Okoye’s 22-year-old lover spotted with another man in new video

Entertainment
By Shalom

Paul Okoye’s new lover, Ivy, has stirred reactions after she was spotted dancing alluringly with ace singer, Young John.

This got tongues wagging as many tried to criticize the 22-year-old while others came to her defence. They clarified that it’s her job and she should be allowed to do what works for her.

Bambipearls said, “Y’all should let the girl rest. She’s a vixen, yes! They both love themselves. So why re u guys taking panadol on another’s headache😒.”

Blackempress said, “she featured in Chike’s hard to find🤷‍♂️. She’s always been a vixen”.

Marvezinny said, “I don stay away from issues between people who have seen each other’s nakedness. For my own good😂😂.”

Tino said, “She’s a model na. She’s doing what models do + it’s paul not Peter”.

Watch video below:

