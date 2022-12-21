In a news reported by BBC, the police force of Kano state, Nigeria had raided a g*y marriage ceremony after a tip off which the spokesman, Lawal Ibrahim Fagge confirmed.

The spokesman also said the couple, who had not yet taken their vows, managed to flee and the police was searching for them.

Kano’s Islamic police force is popularly known as the Hisbah and enforces a strict moral code.

The Islamic police force arrested 19 Muslims, accusing them of attending the wedding of a gay couple.

Kano has a majority Muslim population, where an Islamic legal system operates alongside secular law.

Mr Fagge told the BBC that the police force did not intend to punish the 15 male and four female wedding guests arrested during the raid on Sunday because according to him, “Kano’s Islamic courts have never convicted anyone for being gay”.

He also disclosed that the 18 people who attended a similar wedding ceremony last year had been released after signing a document that gave an “undertaking that they would change their lifestyle”.

The newly arrested set which he said included gay people and cross-dressers – was undergoing “counselling”, and their parents or guardians had been urged to come forward.

“We’ll explore the avenue of change before we charge them in court.

First we counsel them, and involve the parents and we hope they change their lifestyle,” the Hisbah spokesman said.