Portable brags as he live-streams himself driving against traffic (Video)

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable has responded to those challenging him to commit a traffic infraction in Lagos state.

The Zazuu star decided to drive his car against traffic and live-streamed part of the ride on his Instagram page.

He said that he was driving one-way to prove a point because his fans dared him to do so and prepare for the consequences.

During the Instagram live, Portable was driving on high speed while cars were coming from the opposite direction, and he bragged about being able to do such because he is a celebrity.

He also said that he did not make his money through fraudulent means so he has no reason to be afraid of the security agencies or the authorities.

The artiste reached an area where a truck was passing his car and he warned that his car should not be bashed because it is a superstar’s vehicle.

At some point, he stopped when people who recognised him started hailing him and surrounded his car.

Watch the video below:

In reaction, uchemaduagwu wrote; This can only happen in a failed country like Naija, reason why we need Peter OBI Elected. As for Portable, he needs combine church Deliverance with AGBO and Hausa Perfume

precious41986; I just ha888 dis guy I swear just to local for my liking

yung_alhaji22;After the election, we will need to know the town hall that brought portable into Nigeria

tee33270; This is a pure example of an animal in human skin !!!

fairpantherlol; I thought they said Fentynal haven’t reached Nigeria?

chris_melbournee; You dey post am now make them go arrest am abi wetyn??

thefoodnetworknig2; If we have 3 of portable in Nigeria… War go happen! He is such an epitome of chaos 😩

lifeissues11; Naija police will arrest him tomorrow. Watch this space

jeffryprettypretty; Which kind celebrity be this God

idahosawoodbricks; The Roman circus..only a few understands!

official_syliva; Drugs done finish this one

emily_etim; 😂😂😂😂😂😂this guy is permanently high

harrison_blings; Ask Naira Marley , government never hold this one for him 2 brokos nia make Body dey catch am.

fairpantherlol; Bragging about using one way and even endangering lives. Thoughts of a tout. They know where to be mad and I can’t blame them. I blame the system. Those countries he travels to. He wouldn’t dare do this there.