Portable excited as he meets masquerades that can sing his songs (Video)

On Christmas Day, Nigerian singing sensation Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, took to the streets to celebrate with his fans.

He came across some children and masquerades entertaining the public and interacted with them.

Portable was surprised when two masquerades and boys surrounded his vehicle and confirmed that they knew him.

He asked them to pray for him, but instead they sang his hit song, Zazuu Zeh and Aza Man, which stunned the singer.

Portable was so excited that he hailed them and decided to step out of the car to better appreciate them.

Sharing a video, he wrote; ”ZAzuu everywhere you go Akoi grace ⭐️

aza man every other day is aza man who go help you no go stress you aza man… Merry Xmas to everyone God bless you all zazuu lover’s”

Watch the video below: