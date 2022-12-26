TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“May Zukwanike” – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he…

May Yul Edochie shares Christmas photos without husband, Yul…

Any BBNaija relationship is a scam, I was stuck with Ike to have…

Portable excited as he meets masquerades that can sing his songs (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

On Christmas Day, Nigerian singing sensation Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, took to the streets to celebrate with his fans.

He came across some children and masquerades entertaining the public and interacted with them.

Portable was surprised when two masquerades and boys surrounded his vehicle and confirmed that they knew him.

READ ALSO

Portable vows to [email protected] up Small Doctor after being stoned at…

VIDEO: Portable settles rift with Small Doctor hours after…

He asked them to pray for him, but instead they sang his hit song, Zazuu Zeh and Aza Man, which stunned the singer.

Portable was so excited that he hailed them and decided to step out of the car to better appreciate them.

Sharing a video, he wrote; ”ZAzuu everywhere you go Akoi grace ⭐️

aza man every other day is aza man who go help you no go stress you aza man… Merry Xmas to everyone God bless you all zazuu lover’s”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“May Zukwanike” – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he reacts to a…

May Yul Edochie shares Christmas photos without husband, Yul Edochie

Any BBNaija relationship is a scam, I was stuck with Ike to have my complete…

The church betrayed me – Timini Egbuson reveals why he left church

Davido and Chioma join family to celebrate Christmas (Video)

VIDEO: Actress Iyabo Ojo shares beautiful Christmas themed photos with her…

“He’s a really good person” – Paul Okoye’s younger lover, Ifeoma reveals

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Top 10 famous people in history born on Christmas day

Singer Davido, Chioma and the Adeleke’s spend Christmas together in Saint…

Portable excited as he meets masquerades that can sing his songs (Video)

Man narrates how he cheated with his married ex only for her to take all his…

“May Zukwanike” – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he reacts to a…

Quilox night club shut down by Lagos govt

“The best gift of 2022” – BBNaija’s Khafi shares first glimpse of her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More