“Pregnancy did me dirty” – Expectant mother laments as she shares transformation (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

A young expectant mother shared the alterations her body underwent throughout pregnancy on the internet.

The woman who uses the TikTok handle Michelle erima published a video on the app with various scenarios illustrating how she changed throughout her pregnancy.

In the opening scene, Michelle was young and attractive. Later, she was seen in the early stages of pregnancy, when the baby bump was beginning to show.

In the last phase, she appeared completely different; her skin tone had darkened and her nose appeared slightly enlarged.

She bemoaned how being pregnant had treated her badly in the video’s captions.

@michelle_erima

Pregnancy did me dirty😭😭 I don’t even know who that is!!!😂 so glad I’m getting myself back and fast🥰 #pregnancyjourney #postpartum #michelleerima

♬ RMX CHORAL CDM MONEY SONGS BEAT X ELTON BOY BEATZ – vibe for the whole Planet💥🎧

In reaction, cy_nicky wrote; “What is it with pregnancy and peoples’ nose pls?”

nedola__wrote: “Omo! God bless all women though…. Cos what manner of change is this it is commendable that women will go through one child birth and would still be willing to do it again…”

chantelrichard_ wrote: “Me that have big Nose”

