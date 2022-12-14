‘Promise is a debt’ – Daniel Regha reminds Davido of his N20 million pledge

Daniel Regha, a Nigerian Twitter influencer, has once again urged award-winning singer Davido to fulfill his pledge to support Nigerians with N20 million.

Early this year, Davido had offered to support small businesses financially, saying that the situation of things in the country was really tough.

He said N20 million will be shared to 20 people, and he had promised to distribute the money on the Friday of the week he made the post.

The DMW boss then asked interested persons to send in their business and start-up ideas for him to review and select lucky beneficiaries.

“Country🇳🇬 hard right now sha … let’s give 20 m to 20 people on Friday … send in your business ideas or start-up ideas … more details shortly #Wrbl,” Davido wrote.

Up till date, he is yet to give out the huge sum of money as promised and this does not sit right with Regha, who has been reminding him about the donation for months.

However, with the year coming to an end, the social media critic said it will be in the best interest of Omo Baba Olowo to do the giveaway.

He acknowledged that it was not the right time to bring up the issue considering the fact that he lost his son, Ifeanyi weeks ago, but a promise is a debt.

Regha tweeted; ”Davido shouldn’t forget that he still owes the public N20m; I get that this !sn’t the happiest of times but a promise is a debt which must be fulfilled, & it will be in his best interest to do this before the end of the year. He or his mgt should do the needful ASAP. No offense.”

See the post: