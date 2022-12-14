TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Paul Okoye under fire as he leaks new video of 22-year-old lover,…

“This soldier too fine” – Corps member gushes over…

Sammie Okposo’s wife, Ozioma breaks down in tears at his Night of…

‘Promise is a debt’ – Daniel Regha reminds Davido of his N20 million pledge

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Daniel Regha, a Nigerian Twitter influencer, has once again urged award-winning singer Davido to fulfill his pledge to support Nigerians with N20 million.

Early this year, Davido had offered to support small businesses financially, saying that the situation of things in the country was really tough.

He said N20 million will be shared to 20 people, and he had promised to distribute the money on the Friday of the week he made the post.

READ ALSO

How Davido fought for me when Sony tried to remove my verse…

“Davido should decline any offer till next year”…

The DMW boss then asked interested persons to send in their business and start-up ideas for him to review and select lucky beneficiaries.

“Country🇳🇬 hard right now sha … let’s give 20 m to 20 people on Friday … send in your business ideas or start-up ideas … more details shortly #Wrbl,” Davido wrote.

Up till date, he is yet to give out the huge sum of money as promised and this does not sit right with Regha, who has been reminding him about the donation for months.

However, with the year coming to an end, the social media critic said it will be in the best interest of Omo Baba Olowo to do the giveaway.

He acknowledged that it was not the right time to bring up the issue considering the fact that he lost his son, Ifeanyi weeks ago, but a promise is a debt.

Regha tweeted; ”Davido shouldn’t forget that he still owes the public N20m; I get that this !sn’t the happiest of times but a promise is a debt which must be fulfilled, & it will be in his best interest to do this before the end of the year. He or his mgt should do the needful ASAP. No offense.”

See the post:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Paul Okoye under fire as he leaks new video of 22-year-old lover, Ivy (Video)

“This soldier too fine” – Corps member gushes over commandant in…

Sammie Okposo’s wife, Ozioma breaks down in tears at his Night of Tribute…

Man horrified after discovering he has two siblings, 4 years after random lady…

“I am still unmarried because of my child” – 35-year-old single mum cries out…

“My husband and I got engaged 4 days after we met” – Chita Agwu…

“Met this beauty and she took care of me inside the bus” – Man…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

‘Promise is a debt’ – Daniel Regha reminds Davido of his N20 million pledge

VIDEO: Stefflon Don finds love again, gushes over romantic surprise from new man

“I’ve done my best for Nigerians” – President Buhari

James Brown opens up on depression for the second time this year

“There’s no more time to hide you again” – Nigerian man…

Actress Ronko Oshodioke narrates how ‘holy water’ healed her of…

“My husband has been sleeping with my 14-year-old sister” –…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More