Quack nurse arrested for rendering a patient permanently disabled

Jimoh Ganiyat, A 35 year old auxiliary nurse, has been arrested by the police for allegedly injecting a 22-year-old graduate, Omosebi Tomiwa, in the nerve and thereby causing permanent disability to one of his legs.

Jimoh Ganiyat parades herself as a registered nurse in the Arigbajo area of Ogun state government and on Monday, December 19, 2022, she was arraigned before an Itori Magistrate court.

Ganiyat was charged before the magistrate on a five count charge bothering on negligence and Reckless treatment of the victim as well as malicious assault on the victim and the mother.

It was reported that after committing the ACT, she threatened the life of the victim as well as that of his mother.

While discussing with the press, the victim said:

“In May, I was not feeling fine and the woman, who was then known as a nurse was invited to treat me. Then, I didn’t know that she was not a registered nurse. She gave me three injections and I shouted at her to remove it when I felt a very sharp pain.

Three days later, the pains became unbearable and one of my legs was completely deformed. It’s as really affected me. I could not be mobilized for my National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program.

I am supposed to be in service now but depends are too much, the worst thing is that, she abandoned me and later became very violent after being told that it would require a major operation to treat my deformed leg”.

The charge against the nurse read,

“That you Jimoh Ganiyat, f, on the May 22, 2022 at 1 Olorunsogo Street, Arigbajo, Ewekoro, Ogun state recklessly and negligently commit an act on one Omosebi Tomiwa by not giving him proper medical precaution and by endangering his life and thereby committed an offense contrary to section 343 (i, e f g) of criminal code laws of Ogun state of Nigeria 2006.

That you, Jimoh Ganiyat, on the October 2, 2022, at about 21:15 hrs at the same place in the same magisterial district did assault one Mrs Omosebi Toyin by inflicting injuries on her body and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 351 of the criminal code laws of Ogun state 2006”.

