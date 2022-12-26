Quilox night club shut down by Lagos govt

The Lagos State Government, through the state Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, has closed the well-known Quilox nightclub in Victoria Island due to non-compliance with agency directives and scheduling events without having a sound control permit.

After getting many complaints from the neighbors, the agency and Lagos State Task Force together conducted the enforcement activity at around 4.30 p.m.

Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, general manager of LASEPA, confirmed the exercise and explained that it was necessary as a result of several distress calls and video evidence (s) that worried neighbors had made in support of their claims about alleged environmental nuisances created by the club without regard for the host community’s right to a peaceful environment.

According to Fasawe: