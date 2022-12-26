Quilox night club shut down by Lagos govt

The Lagos State Government, through the state Environmental Protection Agency, LASEPA, has closed the well-known Quilox nightclub in Victoria Island due to non-compliance with agency directives and scheduling events without having a sound control permit.
After getting many complaints from the neighbors, the agency and Lagos State Task Force together conducted the enforcement activity at around 4.30 p.m.
Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, general manager of LASEPA, confirmed the exercise and explained that it was necessary as a result of several distress calls and video evidence (s) that worried neighbors had made in support of their claims about alleged environmental nuisances created by the club without regard for the host community’s right to a peaceful environment.
According to Fasawe:
“To avert situation like this, we recently held a stakeholder’s parley with the Owners/ Chief Executive Officers of night clubs in the state to address the issue of noise pollution during the festive period.
“The states in its magnality, compassionately increased the decibels to accommodate leisure/hospitality business interest.
“We urged them to apply for sound control permits to enable us reach out and notify the host community of the intended program and further deploy our officials to the venue for proper monitoring and prevention of excessive noise pollution.”
