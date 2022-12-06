TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

An elderly Nigerian woman was recently seen walking with a little girl whom she tied with a rope.

Reports gathered that the little girl is her granddaughter, and she did the act to prevent her from running off.

This caused an uproar on social media as many thought it was barbaric to tie the little girl. Others commended the grandma and pointed out that it was thoughtful of her to do so because she wouldn’t be able the catch up if the little girl decides to break into a run.

@officialqueen246 said, “Why she be dog?”

@abena_dickson said, “She can’t chase her if she breaks from this chain ooooo😂😂😂.”

@degraft_98 said, “I sure say the child be stubborn or she lost before cus 😂😂.”

@nickmadinah said, “It’s so emotional 😭😭😭😭😭May she live more longer i pray Insha’Allah 🙏.”

@user6228569713304 said, “If grandma made mistake and leave her she will go back to where they started.”

@teiko66 said, “even this one koraa see the way she’s looking somewhere else 😂😂.”

@sisdebbie2 said, “even this one that she has tied her hand see how she is looking somewhere and not even focusing 😂😂😂😂.”

Watch video below:

@tranae34

This woman is protecting her grandchild from getting lost lol 😂😂😂😂

♬ original sound – Tracy Collin602

