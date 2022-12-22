Reactions as young man asks policeman on duty to fire gunshot for N20k (Video)

A new trend among Nigerian police officers and young men with money to spend sees the security agents discharging their weapons in an unofficial capacity.

The policemen are asked to shoot their guns in exchange for getting a particular amount of money from the challenger.

In a video circulating online, a man instructed a policeman who was on duty to fire a gunshot into the air for 20,000 Naira.

The security personnel who was eager to carry out the challenge upon hearing the cash he stands to get pointed his rifle to the sky and fired a single shot.

A few weeks ago, a similar thing happened when some young men in a car ordered a policeman at a checkpoint to fire a gunshot and get N10k.

It looks like it is fast becoming a trend as another man was said to have transferred N200k to an officer who responded with 10 gunshot salute.

Reacting, IG user el_jay_sanny_ said; No show this man face abeg

officialfairtrade; Una go make police loose their work oh

sharie_annie; Atleast he’s not using it on innocent citizens 😂😂

diff_breed_x; Na to go collect Lapo dey blow 2 for 30k oo 😂

jboy_079; This one go loose e work just now

acrizzygram; If you no later drop that 20K, en go blow one for your body o

iam_amaba; I deh road to LAPO office like this

gracie_tosin; What in the name of stray bullet is happening here? These illiterates do too much.