Reality TV star, JMK excited as she finally becomes a barrister

Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Reality TV star, Jumoke Zainab Adedoyin popularly known as JMK is over the moon as she finally becomes a barista.

Reintroducing herself as Z. J. ADEDOYIN ESQ. LL.B (Hons), B.L (Hons), JMK took to her social media page in excitement, where she shared a lengthy caption in gratitude to God and her family.

The curvy entrepreneur cum barrister reveals that now, she is convinced that she can achieve whatever she sets her mind to do and that God perfects things in his own time.

In JMK’s post, she could be seen fully dressed in a black suit and a wig, while another photo shows her flanked by her adorable parents.

She wrote:

“OFFICIALLY A BARRISTER AND SOLICITOR OF THE SUPREME COURT OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA.

Z. J. ADEDOYIN ESQ.

LL.B (Hons), B.L (Hons)

Being called to the Bar has just proven to me that I can be anything; I can be JMK the reality tv star, JMK the CEO, and now JMK the BARRISTER! A multifaceted Esq, who sets her mind to anything and gets it done.

It has proven to me that I can’t be tied down by people’s timeline and everything happens within God’s perfect plan.

He perfected it as he always does and now I am certain I am only going to walk in the path he has created specially for me. I believe in myself, there are no limitations I have of myself in my mind, the possibilities of what I am and what I can be are endless.

Grateful for the endless love and support of my family through this journey.

From now on I am going to tell everyone “excuse me? ESQ speaking” and when you see me all I wanna hear is “THE LAWWW!” ⚖️🤩🥳🥳🥳”

See post below;

