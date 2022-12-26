Romantic moment Mr Eazi sent flowers to girlfriend, Temi Otedola (Video)

A video shared online shows the romantic moment Temi, an actress, model and daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, received surprise flowers sent from her boyfriend, Mr Eazi.

The flowers, ballons, champagne and a note was sent to wish her luck on her first theatrical performance.

She was so happy to receive the flowers sent by her lover. In the video, she went all natural with no makeup, and wore a bubu dress paired with crocs.

The video stirred so many reactions on social media,

@abavebdjb94 said: “U guys aren’t seeing d humbleness,she even hugged dat lady😍.”

@Jojo wrote: “Temi’s beauty is out of this world😫😫😍😍😍😍.”

@Mercy Aiyelabola wrote: “So me and Temi have the same bubu gown.”

@Broken 💔 said: “A billionaire daughter on crocs if is me wey never get 1k I go Dey shy 🙈 even tho her Crocks night worth millions but my own is just 8k.”

@m_bentuma55 wrote: “But God am I a rake😭.”

@Afriyie1888 said: “Love is a beautiful thing.”

@Samtex🧑🏽‍💻💼💼 wrote: “She look so beautiful more organized than that cuppy.”

@nabillah wrote: “Love sweet sha.”

@Toyosi Dosumu said: “The kind of love I crave and I’m a fine girl too.”

@Mandee👸🏽 wrote: “You see this love thing?? I must experience it🥹🫶🏾.”

@ManwaZee said: “She’s so cute. She looks Hausa. I thought it was an Hausa girl at first.”

@_freaky_08 wrote: “Giving Halle bailey’s energy.”

See video;https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMF7XgPV9/