TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“May Zukwanike” – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he…

Mixed reactions trail video of Stan Nze turning down his wife,…

May Yul Edochie shares Christmas photos without husband, Yul…

Romantic moment Mr Eazi sent flowers to girlfriend, Temi Otedola (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video shared online shows the romantic moment Temi, an actress, model and daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, received surprise flowers sent from her boyfriend, Mr Eazi.

The flowers, ballons, champagne and a note was sent to wish her luck on her first theatrical performance.

She was so happy to receive the flowers sent by her lover. In the video, she went all natural with no makeup, and wore a bubu dress paired with crocs.

READ ALSO

“He’s a real mummy’s boy” –…

Nigerian mother screams as son surprises her at a restaurant…

The video stirred so many reactions on social media,

@abavebdjb94 said: “U guys aren’t seeing d humbleness,she even hugged dat lady😍.”

@Jojo wrote: “Temi’s beauty is out of this world😫😫😍😍😍😍.”

@Mercy Aiyelabola wrote: “So me and Temi have the same bubu gown.”

@Broken 💔 said: “A billionaire daughter on crocs if is me wey never get 1k I go Dey shy 🙈 even tho her Crocks night worth millions but my own is just 8k.”

@m_bentuma55 wrote: “But God am I a rake😭.”

@Afriyie1888 said: “Love is a beautiful thing.”

@Samtex🧑🏽‍💻💼💼 wrote: “She look so beautiful more organized than that cuppy.”

@nabillah wrote: “Love sweet sha.”

@Toyosi Dosumu said: “The kind of love I crave and I’m a fine girl too.”

@Mandee👸🏽 wrote: “You see this love thing?? I must experience it🥹🫶🏾.”

@ManwaZee said: “She’s so cute. She looks Hausa. I thought it was an Hausa girl at first.”

@_freaky_08 wrote: “Giving Halle bailey’s energy.”

See video;https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMF7XgPV9/

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“May Zukwanike” – Actor Yul Edochie tells wife, May as he reacts to a…

Mixed reactions trail video of Stan Nze turning down his wife, Blessing Obasi in…

May Yul Edochie shares Christmas photos without husband, Yul Edochie

The church betrayed me – Timini Egbuson reveals why he left church

VIDEO: Actress Iyabo Ojo shares beautiful Christmas themed photos with her…

Singer Davido, Chioma and the Adeleke’s spend Christmas together in Saint…

“The best gift of 2022” – BBNaija’s Khafi shares first glimpse of her…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Romantic moment Mr Eazi sent flowers to girlfriend, Temi Otedola (Video)

Lady shares video of sister’s reaction after lying that she broke a drink…

Nigerian lady who travelled to Dubai 15 years ago cries out as she returns with…

Actress, Omowunmi Dada gets engaged on boxing day

Man in pain as wife starts sleeping with other men after catching him with a…

VIDEO: Scary moment Zinoleesky almost lost his arm while shooting ‘Christmas…

“She too sabi” – Bridesmaid shows off dance moves at wedding…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More