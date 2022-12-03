“Salary paid in full” – Students shocked as lecturer shows off dance in class (Video)

A lecturer from the Department of cultural and theatre studies (NSUK) has melted hearts after dancing skillfully on stage during induction.

The students of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, could not contain their joy as they screamed wildly at every move he made.

Reacting to this, netizens commended the cheerful lecturer for his skills while many agreed that such lecturers only exist in the theatre department.

@surprise_by_zee said, “It can only be theatre department 🙌❣️❣️❣️other departments takes life too serious 😂.”

@duchess_hxter92 said, “November salary paid in full 😂😂😂😂 dis lecturer is d real vibe.”

@08132165905hotmama said, “wooooow. This is how lecturers should allow people’s life soft, life is not hard but people are going through a lot already.”

@eni0520 said, “I mean why would someone be too serious in life when is too short 🥰🥰he is a whole vibe.”

@favoreze745 said, “Give that lecturer a Raise!!!!!!!”

@ogehjane said, “Be like say dem don pay him complete salary😂😂😂.”

Watch video below: