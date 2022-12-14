Sammie Okposo’s wife, Ozioma breaks down in tears at his Night of Tribute (Video)

It was a sorrowful night at the Night of Tribute of veteran gospel musician, Sammie Okposo.

It would be recalled that the singer had died in his sleep on November 25, 2022 at the age of 51.

His relatives had announced the details of his funeral. The obituary stated that on Tuesday, December 13th, a tribute night would be organized in his honor, and on Wednesday, December 14th, a service of songs would be carried out.

On December 15th, the singer would be laid to rest at a strictly invitation-only private funeral.

According to a recent update, celebrities attended the Night of Tribute on Tuesday, December 13th.

The emotional moment his wife Ozioma sobbed as she heard and saw her husband on screen was captured on a video that has been making the rounds on the internet.

Watch the video below: