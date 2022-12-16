Sammie Okposo’s wife, Ozioma sobs bitterly as he’s laid to rest (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Ozioma Okposo, the late gospel singer Sammie Okposo’s wife, sobbed during his interment on Thursday.

Recall that the singer died on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the age of 51.

On Tuesday, December 13, a tribute night was held, followed by a song service on Wednesday.

The late singer was finally laid to rest on Thursday in a solemn ceremony.

His widow, who was pouring grains of sand into his grave, couldn’t hold back her tears and sobbed bitterly. Her family members came forward to encourage and support her.

Watch the video below:

