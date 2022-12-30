“Santa was in here”: 3-year-old girl overjoyed after mom secretly redesigned her room (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A mother has shared a video of her 3-year-old daughter’s reaction after she secretly redesigned her room.

The little girl was so surprised when she saw a red rose on her door and got more surprised when she entered her room and noticed everything was different.

She simply assumed that Santa had visited her room for it to be that beautiful. She climbed up her bunk bed and slid down with so much excitement.

This video attracted lots of comments from netizens;

@obalsolo said: “I SHALL BE WEALTH 🙏❤️❤️ Tap into this or waka pass, na your problem 😂😂.”

@sparky_vee wrote: “My first born has to be a girl o 😩 so cute 😍.”

@bankuli said: “Her parents/mom gifted her that, nothing like ghost santa.”

@chief_jay01 wrote: “A girl child deserves everything ❤️.”

@tracyakp1 said: “You get ovaries? 😂😂😂.”

@uoraaa_ wrote : “Cutest thing I’ve seen all day❤️.”

@zabeth_xx_ wrote : “Awwww so cute.”

@realsheila_ said: “Who’s ready for a baby next year, in 3 -4 years we’ll recreate this cute video. I no too fine shaa😜😜 so I don’t want sho*t and ug*y man o.”

@amarachiozoma92 said: “For abroad na Santa for naija na Father Christmas 😂.”

@vickie_pink said: “Who wants to make babies 👅👅

@arewasandra wrote: “If you want us to have a baby together next year dm me 😢cute guys only because I no too fine.”

@momo_uchendu said: “I need to have a daughter next year. Get abeg provide man for me.”

