“Sapa don touch Santa” – Reactions as Father Christmas shares pure water to children (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A viral video on social media shows an African Father Christmas giving children an unexpected present.

He was shown on videotape giving kids water sachets that are frequently referred to as “pure water.”

The boys and girls were instructed to line up and take turns collecting water sachets.

It elicited a range of responses from online users; some thought it humorous, while others claimed that it was due to hardship and that things would be better next year.

Watch the video below:

surdyk_sneh; This one na Sapa Christmas 😁

morakinyo__; Country hard for santa claus too ?? 😂😂😂

tin_ero44; Make them no vex next year go better 😂😂😂😂lol

lgotdreams; He no even add cabin biscuit or coaster. Assuming na me I for use the pure water stone am 😒😡

nanciiiieamy; wait wait wait…. e don bad like this? sapa don touch santa

solab7538; OMO! Things are hard, na sachet water SANTA fit afford this period 😂😂😂

