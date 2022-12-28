“She hurt me so much” – Destiny Etiko spills details about adopted daughter, Chinenye

Popular Nigerian actress, Destiny Etiko, has spilt some details about her adopted daughter, Chinenye. She stated that she had really wanted to help her because of the humble background she came from and because she loved her very much.

She however mentioned that Chinenye hurt her even though she meant well and loved her wholeheartedly.

This video has stirred so many reactions;

@PABLOBETHEL said: “Na why u be destiny etiko, u are destined to help people and they keep etikoing u😂.”

@UK’SEMPIRE said: “Destiny etiko is actually a nice person.”

@Queen NK wrote: “The girl self she too Dey do 🥺 destiny unfollowed her then why will she unfollow destiny too😳.”

@Official💦 P❤️e❤️g💕g💕y💦 said: “I can be your daughter you can change my name to chinenye.”

@Wendywhite💋 wrote: “It’s much better she came up with her true colors now nd u realized she’s not worth ur kindness… But pls don’t stop being good. I appreciate u❤️🦋.”

@rossychinwe added: “What I love about this video is the ability to hold and choose her words carefully, in spite of the pain. respective!!”

@salomentiaba5 added: “She made a very big mistake of her life by hurting u.”

@phunky01 said: “Over sabi dey worry dat small girl i no from day one destiny adopted her, abebelube omo.”

@user1669327958042 said: “My dear that is life for you, but pls don’t stop your good heart. help start up a business and I will forever be grateful to you destiny dear.”

See video; https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFvHe4pB/