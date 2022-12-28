TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Fufu seller celebrates her growth as she relocates to UK (Video)

Actress Destiny Etiko dumps her adopted daughter, says she’s…

“It’s been a challenging year for us” – Eniola Badmus…

“She hurt me so much” – Destiny Etiko spills details about adopted daughter, Chinenye

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian actress, Destiny Etiko, has spilt some details about her adopted daughter, Chinenye.She stated that she had really wanted to help her because of the humble background she came from and because she loved her very much.

She however mentioned that Chinenye hurt her even though she meant well and loved her wholeheartedly.

This video has stirred so many reactions;

READ ALSO

Actress Destiny Etiko dumps her adopted daughter, says she’s…

“If beauty was a person” – Iyabo Ojo, others gush over…

@PABLOBETHEL said: “Na why u be destiny etiko, u are destined to help people and they keep etikoing u😂.”

@UK’SEMPIRE said: “Destiny etiko is actually a nice person.”

@Queen NK wrote: “The girl self she too Dey do 🥺 destiny unfollowed her then why will she unfollow destiny too😳.”

@Official💦 P❤️e❤️g💕g💕y💦 said: “I can be your daughter you can change my name to chinenye.”

@Wendywhite💋 wrote: “It’s much better she came up with her true colors now nd u realized she’s not worth ur kindness… But pls don’t stop being good. I appreciate u❤️🦋.”

@rossychinwe added: “What I love about this video is the ability to hold and choose her words carefully, in spite of the pain. respective!!”

@salomentiaba5 added: “She made a very big mistake of her life by hurting u.”

@phunky01 said: “Over sabi dey worry dat small girl i no from day one destiny adopted her, abebelube omo.”

@user1669327958042 said: “My dear that is life for you, but pls don’t stop your good heart. help start up a business and I will forever be grateful to you destiny dear.”

See video; https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFvHe4pB/

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Fufu seller celebrates her growth as she relocates to UK (Video)

Actress Destiny Etiko dumps her adopted daughter, says she’s disrespectful…

“It’s been a challenging year for us” – Eniola Badmus breaks silence…

Tega breaks the internet with sultry photos, fans react

No man is taking me serious – Ex-wife to pastor cries out as she shows off her…

Husband catches wife boarding flight with a man after she claimed to be visiting…

Being a good girl doesn’t pay, if you like don’t wise up in 2023…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

“She hurt me so much” – Destiny Etiko spills details about…

Ini Edo, Omoni Oboli jubilate as Uche Jombo becomes American citizen

Tega’s estranged husband, AJ Money flaunts new woman at Calabar Carnival

“Our house help dey steal soap” – Angry madam calls out worker…

Osas Ighodaro and Wizkid spark dating rumors as they go clubbing together(video)

Trending video of Nigerian lady and her goat stirs reactions (Video)

“Na because of this babe I dey always buy fuel” – Man falls in…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More