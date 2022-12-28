TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Fufu seller celebrates her growth as she relocates to UK (Video)

Actress Destiny Etiko dumps her adopted daughter, says she’s…

“It’s been a challenging year for us” – Eniola Badmus…

“She is now my daughter” – Lady shows off transformation of house help after 1 year (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the shocking transformation of her house help after one year.

The video captured the before and after photos of the house help and the difference was very clear.

Netizens stated that she looks very beautiful and much healthier in the after picture.

READ ALSO

“Our house help dey steal soap” – Angry…

Nigerian woman shares shocking transformation photos after…

Sharing the video, the kind boss said that she no longer considers her as a house help but as a daughter now.

Reacting, @omoblinks said: “This woman God we prepare a table before you in the presence of Ur enemies God bless you.”

@Esther Anom wrote: “No be if the house help na good girl u go still do good follow am 🥰🥰.”

@Winnifredalfred said: “Wetin she dey chop oo😂😂 weldone nne♥️.”

@rufiatuiddrisu wrote: “Awwwwww, endless blessings.”

@Victoria said: “Come carry me oh 🥺🥺 Gid bless you 🥰🥰.”

@Ama papabi said: “For taking care of some’s child as ur own ,may U never lack of anything in ur life 🙏🙏.”

@toyineniayejuni wrote: “The transformation shock oooo…keep up d good work🥰🥰.”

@slimhester said: “God of abundance will bless you beyond measure.”

@Mash kamara wrote: “May u have the heart to accept n correct her of any misbehaviour n not to take it personal as most teenagers become difficult to control at this stage.”

@Akua Lexine said: “This is what we call kindness.”

@evelynelema103 wrote: “God will richly bless you and your family ma.”

@Mhariyam❤️ said: “Just one year Eii…God bless you so much okay 😧❤️.”

See video; https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMFvuu9CC/

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Fufu seller celebrates her growth as she relocates to UK (Video)

Actress Destiny Etiko dumps her adopted daughter, says she’s disrespectful…

“It’s been a challenging year for us” – Eniola Badmus breaks silence…

Tega breaks the internet with sultry photos, fans react

No man is taking me serious – Ex-wife to pastor cries out as she shows off her…

Husband catches wife boarding flight with a man after she claimed to be visiting…

Being a good girl doesn’t pay, if you like don’t wise up in 2023…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija’s Tega’s estranged husband, AJ Money flaunts new woman at Calabar…

“Our house help dey steal soap” – Angry madam calls out worker…

Osas Ighodaro and Wizkid spark dating rumors as they go clubbing together(video)

Trending video of Nigerian lady and her goat stirs reactions (Video)

“Na because of this babe I dey always buy fuel” – Man falls in…

Bob Marley’s grandson, Jo Mersa is dead

Lady changes her mind about dumping boyfriend after he cried till his eyes…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More