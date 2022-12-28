“She is now my daughter” – Lady shows off transformation of house help after 1 year (Video)

A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the shocking transformation of her house help after one year.

The video captured the before and after photos of the house help and the difference was very clear.

Netizens stated that she looks very beautiful and much healthier in the after picture.

Sharing the video, the kind boss said that she no longer considers her as a house help but as a daughter now.

