“She said YES!” – Actor Wole Ojo engages mystery lover

Nollywood actor, Wole Ojo had engaged his mystery lover as an amazing way to end the year.

Finally, the actor bid the bachelor’s club farewell.

Wole Ojo stated on Instagram that he proposed to his girlfriend as the year 2022 came to a close.

The actor further revealed that his lover said yes to him.

“What a way to end the year! She said yes!”.

THEINFONG recalls that Nollywood actor, Wole Ojo has taken to Instagram to warn online relationship advisers and also to list the criteria they must meet before dishing out advice online.

According to Wole, there are too many dating/ relationship tips online from people who are broken and single. He, however, urged that before anyone comes online to give any relationship advice, they must have at least 10 years experience.