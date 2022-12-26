“She too sabi” – Bridesmaid shows off dance moves at wedding (Video)

A trending video shows a beautiful and talented bridesmaid showing off her dance moves at a wedding party.

In the video, she took over the show with her dance moves and the DJ kept the heat of the music high.

She danced with so much energy that every body started hailing her in admiration.

The viral video trigged so many reactions on social media;

@Esthet Pokua said: “Wow she’s really good 🥰🥰.”

@Shawty❤️ said: “I feel embarrassed just watching.”

@🦋phertiey🥀💖 wrote: “one friend should not come n overdo for my wedding ooo abegi … no come steal my show😂😂.”

@Trish 🇰🇪 said: “Not at my wedding 😂😂😂😂 good dancer though.”

@Harrison Flairz wrote: “I no ft marry ninja put for house. Carry your good dance go front.”

@SOS_Salifu wrote: “She is just the best.”

@Kwame Di Me Low Key said: “Drink coke u say Hennessy na ur favorite now you see highness na your mate 😂😂.”

@ftv wrote: “Omo she’s a rare talent wow 😲🥰🥰🥰.”

@Perryztouch said: “I think say me Dey ment until I saw my mentor🥰😳.”

@elikplim wrote: “Wow the energy alone 😁😁.”

See post; https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMF7454k6/