She will learn the hard way – Reactions as DJ Cuppy reveals she met her finance 25days ago

Famous billionaire heiress, Florence Otedola a.k.a DJ Cuppy has set Nigerians’ tongues wagging after revealing she met her fiancé, Ryan Taylor, only 25 days ago.

They met at the Gumball 3000 driving rally in Dubai, she claims, and her life was forever changed.

She described him as her life’s love, saying that sometimes one falls for the most unexpected person at the most unexpected time.

“I can officially announce that I’m engaged! Only 25 days ago during @Gumball3000 driving rally, I met the love of my life.

Sometimes you fall for the MOST unexpected person at the MOST unexpected time and for the MOST unexpected reason.

I love you deep @RyanTaylor”, she wrote.

The revelation surprised Netizens as many are of the opinion that she is in a competition with her younger sister, Temi Otedola; others foresee the wreck of the relationship.

One hiebywhumey wrote: Real love don make Florence forget dudu and funfun

nellynells wrote: Online in law have closed for the year.

king theo wrote: Sometimes 25 days can be like two years when you in love, them no Dey advice person wey dey in love oo.

Call me damy wrote: Them no dey advice woman wey dey in love

Jam Sheila wrote: Cuppy u are making this thing look more like a joke..just stop pls

Ifunanya_official wrote: So I can still get married this December.

helmaqueen1 wrote: I use to think this girl was smart. I’m not saying she should live him oh but I think she should have just kept quiet

Victoria wrote: She will learn the hard way

Sophia__jude: Mr ibu’s daughter is typing

kingbakada: This girl mumu sha! Maybe na skit!

stanbnx wrote: People will agree with everything they heard about you as long as its negative but once it’s positive they would want to question it.

Iam_rayberry wrote: 25 days is a very long period for just engagement. Try to add pregnancy to it within 30 days

Owambespicey wrote: The colour for the asoebi for CUTAY2023 is Anaconda pink for the ladies and Wallgecko Pink for the guys…..if you are interested biko send a DM

Mayschills wrote: Congrats. Can we serve cold zobo sorry juices and smoothies at the wedding? Most will be PINK promise

Tommy wrote: There’s nothing wrong loving the right person too fast, it’s only wrong loving the wrong person too long. May we all find genuine happiness without needing to seek approval

Funkeyi wrote: I think she just wants to be with someone so bad… to have what her sister has. As a sweet girl I hope it works out well for her even tho it has all the red flags.

Kingphranky wrote: Florence, 25 days relationship na him u don pack ur full load enter? Otedola doesn’t deserve dis public humiliation.. Florence come bak to ur senses jn jesus name cos dis boy will stain ur Cambridge white

Bello wrote: She likes fine boys, it’s ok, she’ll learn the hard way

Don wrote: When you are rich and have less worries, amnesia is inevitable sometimes. Pele Omonla!

Bibi Chukwu wrote: My dear, do what is best for you. Social media will have you explaining the most private information about yourself. We didn’t know she met her him 25 days ago.

Adetoun wrote: Ryan dey with grandma for surulere 2021.nigerians weee never allow u rest na.

Martins wrote: I celebrate CUPPY. You did your own thing, you didn’t COPY anybody. With your smooth sense of Fashion, you don’t need another Taylor now you have Ryan. Dear Naija Ladies stay true and original because even DJ CUPPY didn’t COPY.

Obia_nuju wrote: Lol.. She’s trying so hard.. But God bless her home, she’s one happy girlie and she deserves all the happiness life can give

Kiki Daimond: Someone should collect cuppy phone.

Victor_ebiams: E don cast, Last Last, na everybody go chop breakfast

Bellavio: Oh so basically, he was Fiona’s man and they probably broke up because of you or because things didn’t workout. It makes a lot of sense now. Regardless, hope things workout smoothly for you cuppy