Sina Rambo’s wife laments threat to life, shares messages she received from trolls

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular musician Sina Rambo’s wife, Heidi Korth, has expressed annoyance over the death threats she has been receiving from online trolls in the wake of her separation with her husband.

You may recalled that the German-Nigerian woman had accused her husband Sina Rambo of domestic violence.

She had stated that she had no desire to remain married to the musician again.

READ ALSO

She disclosed that she has been receiving death threats on her social media in a recent post that was shared on her page.

Korth added that both she and her children are German citizens. She issued a warning, saying that the German embassy will deal with any wrongdoers who caused harm to her or her children.

In her words:

“I have been getting a lot of threat messages. Death threats and all. I will like to use this medium to say that I am a GERMAN citizen by BIRTH and nationality and so are my KIDS if anything happens to me or any of my family member. You will have the German embassy to contend with. A letter has been sent to the embassy for notification already! Love and light & I will start posting publicly any threats because this has to STOP!”

