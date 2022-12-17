Singer Asake releases statement following the death of a female fan at his London show

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Nigerian popular artiste, Asake has issued a statement in response to the death of one of his fans.

Rebecca Ikumelo, a 33-year-old female fan, was crushed at his concert in South London. The female died as a result of her injuries sustained at the concert.

Asake expressed his condolences to her loved ones and family on his Instagram page.

He urged his fans to pray for her family and revealed that he has spoken to them and will continue to do so.

He stated that he and his team are still awaiting a full debrief from venue management and police to determine what exactly caused all of the chaos.

“I am devastated by the news that Rebecca Ikumelo who was in a critical condition since Thursday has sadly passed away.

My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time. Let us please keep her family in our prayers. I have spoken to them and will continue to do so.

I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening.

My team and I are still awaiting the full debrief back from the venue management and the Police to determine what exactly led to all the disruption caused and ultimately to Rebecca’s passing.

If you have any relevant information relating to this please do reach out to the Metropolitan Police”.

